Southsea bank holiday assault was one of trio of attacks, police say

A BANK holiday assault in Southsea was one of a spate of attacks in the area over the weekend, police have said.

A 24-year-old man was beaten in an incident involving a large group of youths near Southsea Common, at 6.20pm on Sunday, May 6.

But police are now appealing for details after flagging up two more incidents which occurred a day later.

Hampshire Constabulary said ‘three teenage girls confirmed they had been assaulted’ after officers were alerted to a fight involving youths close to the Hovercraft terminal, at 8.20pm on May 7.

Meanwhile two men aged 47 and 49, and a woman, 45, were assaulted by a group at Western Parade between 7.40pm and 7.50pm.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.