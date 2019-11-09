Southsea burglar, 20, jailed for raiding eight homes in a fortnight

A BURGLAR who raided eight homes in 13 days has been jailed for two years.

Charlie McGowan, 20, took games consoles, a television and hundreds of pounds in cash from the Southsea flats and houses.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard he sold Playstation 4s and Xbox One consoles on CEX after stealing between September 26 and October 7.

CCTV caught McGowan in a bright red puffer jacket as he went from house to house.

Peter Walsh, prosecuting, said he struck in Jessie Road between 5pm and 3am when one resident in a five-bed shared house went out.

The sight of scattered clothes, a missing Playstation and TV greeted him when he woke up.

McGowan also admitted another burglary in the same street when the resident was in, and asked for six others to be taken into consideration.

They were in Jessie Road when he took £600 cash, a £900 chainsaw and Xbox One. In Francis Avenue he raided a home but took nothing.

Others were in Crofton Road on September 29 when he took Apple AirPods, a PS4 and £240 in cash. In Percy Road on October 7 he took a Nintendo Switch, and on October 4, he took a PS4 from a home in Lion Terrace. He also burgled a flat in Fawcett Road.

In all, £3,300 worth of goods were not recovered. Police did recover some items.

McGowan, of Finchdean Gardens, in Milton, has 38 convictions for 84 offences. The court heard he is autistic and was going through family trauma.

When he was arrested he claimed ‘he did not do burglaries because the income support (he received) was more than enough,’ Mr Walsh said.

But his lies crumbled after admitting the charges in court.

Judge William Ashworth jailed McGowan for two years.

Investigating officer PC Kirsty Watts, said: ‘McGowan’s actions have had a detrimental effect on the victims, who not only had property stolen from them but their homes violated by his intrusion. I hope McGowan’s admission will help all those affected.’