Southsea business plunged into doubt after thieves break-in and steal £3,000 worth of tools

A START-UP business has been plunged into doubt after thieves broke-in and stole £3,000 worth of power tools.

Duane Bradshaw, who started his dream business Bear Metal Industries in Southsea two years ago, has been left struggling after equipment was stolen from his Highland Road studio.

Duane Bradshaw, owner of Bear Metal Industries in Southsea

The 32-year-old specialist steel fabricator has been left struggling to carry out work for clients following the break-in between 6pm last Friday and 9am on Saturday.

Among the items taken were a number of expensive drills – with one worth £1,300 – and helmets costing £600.

While friends and colleagues have rallied around to help Duane by letting him borrow tools, he admitted being dealt a harsh lesson after they were not insured.

‘They used a bar to open the door before entering the workshop and taking a number of expensive tools,’ he said.

‘It’s been a shock and a massive set-back for me. I have lots of work booked in but am unable to do it now because I don't have all the tools.

‘I will have to get a job and build up funds to pay for the tools so I can do the work again.

‘The thieves knew exactly what they wanted as they came in and took the drills but did not take the ones that were faulty, which I find strange.

‘Unfortunately I didn’t have any insurance and the security at the back where they came in wasn’t very good.’

Duane started the business two years ago after fulfilling his ambition to go into business by himself having worked as a steel fabricator since he was 17.

The workshop looks after all bespoke metal work including carrying out tasks on gates, tables, chairs and railings for clients.

Supporters have since rallied around with a Go Fund Me page set-up by a friend for people to donate. The support of people has been the one ray of light for Duane.

He said: ‘It’s been so nice to have all the support from people on the fundraising page – it’s restored my faith in humanity a bit. I’m not the sort of person who normally asks for help so am grateful for the page being set up and to everyone who has donated.’

Duane added: ‘It could take me a year to get back to where I was with the business but I’m determined to do it. I would urge other businesses to learn from my mistakes though and get insurance and good security.’

READ MORE: Havant primary school upset over deliberate fire

A police spokesman said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or with information about the break in should call 101, quoting the reference 44190411842.’

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/help-replace-duanes-stolen-work-tools