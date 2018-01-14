Southsea businessman ‘gutted’ after attempted break in

Have your say

AN INDEPENDENT businessman has been left ‘gutted’ after thugs attempted to break into his shop in Southsea.

Johnny Black owns Johnny Black Photography on St Vincent Road in Southsea and was upset after finding the front door had been smashed in.

The smashed glass in the door at Johnny Black Photography in Southsea

The 52-year-old said: ‘I was just absolutely gutted when I saw it and that people had smashed my door trying to get in.

‘It is just a grief you don’t need as a small local business.’

Johnny believes the damage will cost up to £300 to replace.

He added: ‘We need more CCTV and police presence in this area to stop break ins and criminal damage.’