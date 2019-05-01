Have your say

A CRASH that has left a pensioner with life-changing injuries may have been caused by a driver under the influence of drugs and alcohol, behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

Hampshire Constabulary say that a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested in connection with a crash in South Parade on Monday, April 29, which has left a 62-year-old woman with serious life-changing injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the accident in South Parade, Southsea on Monday. Picture: Geoffrey Osborne

READ MORE: Man arrested as woman suffers 'life-changing’ injuries after being hit by car on Southsea seafront

The black BMW 1 series was involved in a collision with the pedestrian at some stage between 11am and 11.20am.

Two men got out of the car and fled.

The 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence of both alcohol and a controlled drug.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Police are appealing for any information that could help their investigation.

PC Andrew Hector, said: ‘I’m appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

‘Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see what happened?

‘I would urge anyone with information to call us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44190146774.’