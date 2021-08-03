Southsea drink-driver admits being more than double the limit in Fareham

Ryan Macmillan, 26, of St Anne’s Grove, Fareham, admitted having a bag of cannabis, a class B drug, in Fareham on January 23.

He also admitted two charges of drug-driving with a cocaine breakdown product and cannabis in his blood.

He was jailed for six weeks.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He admitted driving without insurance or a licence on January 26 in Admirals Walk, Gosport, and admitted the same charge on December 8 in Trinity Street, Fareham.

He was banned from driving for three years.

Luke Goodwin, 30, of East Street, Fareham, admitted damaging a sky light in Castle Street, Portchester, on November 17 last year.

He also admitted damaging a door and window in Victoria Road North, Southsea, on November 11, and damaging another window in Castle Street, Portchester.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £125 compensation.

He must serve a 12-month community order with tagged four-week curfew between 7pm and 7am. He must complete 30 days' rehabilitation activities.

Goodwin must pay a £95 surcharge.

Geoffrey Minay, 52, of Victoria Road, Emsworth, admitted damaging a front door in Emsworth on April 14, and damaging a car window on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a nine-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £975.70 compensation.

Ian Watson, 68, of Francis Avenue, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in Eastern Way, Fareham, on June 10.

A test revealed he had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was banned for 23 months with a £50 fine.

Magistrates imposed a six-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

Louis Harding-Basu, 25, of Marsh Avenue, Hope in Derbyshire, admitted drink-driving in Delamere Road, Southsea, on June 11.

He was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

A test revealed he had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was banned for 22 months.

Ian Hillier, 20, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted stealing £49 worth of laundry products from Co-op in Elm Grove, Southsea, on June 11.

Magistrates imposed a six-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement.

He must pay a £95 surcharge but was detained in court instead.

He admitted flouting a conditional discharge for theft and was resentenced.

