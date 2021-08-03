Southsea drink-driver admits being more than double the limit in Fareham
DEFENDANTS at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court have been sentenced for their crimes.
Ryan Macmillan, 26, of St Anne’s Grove, Fareham, admitted having a bag of cannabis, a class B drug, in Fareham on January 23.
He also admitted two charges of drug-driving with a cocaine breakdown product and cannabis in his blood.
He was jailed for six weeks.
He admitted driving without insurance or a licence on January 26 in Admirals Walk, Gosport, and admitted the same charge on December 8 in Trinity Street, Fareham.
He was banned from driving for three years.
Luke Goodwin, 30, of East Street, Fareham, admitted damaging a sky light in Castle Street, Portchester, on November 17 last year.
He also admitted damaging a door and window in Victoria Road North, Southsea, on November 11, and damaging another window in Castle Street, Portchester.
Magistrates ordered him to pay £125 compensation.
He must serve a 12-month community order with tagged four-week curfew between 7pm and 7am. He must complete 30 days' rehabilitation activities.
Goodwin must pay a £95 surcharge.
Geoffrey Minay, 52, of Victoria Road, Emsworth, admitted damaging a front door in Emsworth on April 14, and damaging a car window on the same day.
Magistrates imposed a nine-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.
He must pay £975.70 compensation.
Ian Watson, 68, of Francis Avenue, Southsea, admitted drink-driving in Eastern Way, Fareham, on June 10.
A test revealed he had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
He was banned for 23 months with a £50 fine.
Magistrates imposed a six-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.
Louis Harding-Basu, 25, of Marsh Avenue, Hope in Derbyshire, admitted drink-driving in Delamere Road, Southsea, on June 11.
He was fined £120 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
A test revealed he had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He was banned for 22 months.
Ian Hillier, 20, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted stealing £49 worth of laundry products from Co-op in Elm Grove, Southsea, on June 11.
Magistrates imposed a six-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement.
He must pay a £95 surcharge but was detained in court instead.
He admitted flouting a conditional discharge for theft and was resentenced.
