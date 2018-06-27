Southsea graphic artist caught with ‘grotesque’ child images

A ‘HIGHLY thought of’ graphic artist turned to peering at indecent photos of children to fill the void in his life, a court heard.

Southsea resident Dean Sumner, 52, was landed with a community order after he was caught out by police intelligence when he downloaded the disgusting images on his computer while surfing the internet at home, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

The disturbing images showed girls from as young as a toddler through to teenagers.

The defendant was also found in possession of an extreme pornographic image of a person engaged in intercourse with an animal.

Sumner claimed he made a mistake by viewing the images when police turned up at his Bramble Close address.

‘The defendant is a man with an interest in graphic artistry who said he came across the pictures by mistake when he was on the internet,’ prosecutor James Kellam told the court.

‘The images were discovered after police intelligence was alerted when he downloaded the grotesque images.

‘They then went to his house and found the images on his laptop after he had not deleted them.

‘He admitted having the images before he was then arrested and taken to the police station.’

In defence, Howard Barrington-Clark, said Sumner’s actions had devastated his family – especially his daughter and former wife who were both in court for his sentencing.

‘He was isolated and depressed and had turned to alcohol. He had no one to stand over his shoulder and no one to talk to. In short, he had no safety net. This is why what happened occurred,’ Mr Barrington-Clark said.

Judge Timothy Mousley QC, sentencing Sumner for three counts of indecent images of children and possessing an extreme pornogrpahic image, said: ‘You have no relevant convictions and a number of character references – you are thought of highly and benefit from a great deal of support which some may say you do not deserve.’

Judge Mousley then sentenced Sumner to a 24-month community order, told him to complete 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay a £40 victim surcharge. He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for five years.