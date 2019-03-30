Southsea man accused of raping woman at knifepoint tells court he ‘likes film Scarface’ 

A SOUTHSEA man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in a frenzied attack that left blood splattered all over her flat – before attempting to rape her friend – told a court he ‘likes the film Scarface’.

Israel Olabode, 25, denies raping an overseas student after allegedly forcing her to perform a sex act on him before ripping her knickers and penetrating her while watching pornography, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

The defendant allegedly stormed into the woman’s flat drunk after having his advances rejected by the lady on previous occasions before smashing up the apartment and forcing himself on her in a terrifying ordeal.

She was left with injuries to her face and wrists and suffered a suspected broken nose in the attack, the court heard.

Olabode then tried to drag the woman and rape her ‘in front of the female’s flatmate while threatening to ‘kill them both’.

But the victim fought him off before as he battered her in the face, prosecutor Stephen Parish told the court.

Giving evidence, the defendant told the court he would meet up with the alleged victim as part of a group of male and female friends – including where they would play games like spin the bottle.

Olabode claimed ‘snogging’ and sex acts had reglularly taken place between him and one of the alleged victim’s friends. He claimed she confided in him before he opened up to her – before telling the court he was a ‘creative genius’ and ‘one day I want to be a film director. I like the film Scarface.’

The defendant told the court full intercourse had not taken place with the alleged victim’s friend after the woman had pulled back on numerous occasions saying ‘no, no, no’.

He said: ‘(The friend) started caressing my chest and flirting with me. I went to kiss her and lifted her legs up so they were around my waist and put her on the sofa and started licking her ears.

‘As I was about to penetrate her she said “no, no, no”. I said “Ok that’s cool”. She was then about to leave but came back in the front door.

‘I thought she wanted to seduce me. I started kissing her and put her legs around me again and she did the same saying “no, no, no.” I said “Ok that’s fine.” She left and I went to sleep.’

Meanwhile, the defendant admitted tensions with the alleged rape victim had surfaced on one occasion when during a game of spin the bottle the pair were supposed to go into a ‘sex position’ as a dare. ‘I didn’t force her to, I just showed her to do it but she got upset and left the flat. I did apologise the next day and just said to her it was a game that was not meant to be that deep,’ he said.

Olabode, of St Johns Mews, denies rape, attempted rape, assault by beating, assault occassioning actual bodily harm and two counts of sexual assault.