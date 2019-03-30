Southsea man accused of raping woman at knifepoint while watching pornography

A PETRIFIED woman was held with a kitchen knife against her throat while a Southsea man repeatedly attacked and raped her as he watched pornography, a court heard.

Drunk Israel Olabode, 25, is accused of storming into the alleged victim’s flat before ripping the lady’s knickers and raping her - leaving blood splattered all over the apartment after a violent struggle.

Seconds before the alleged rape, Olabode was said to have forced the woman to perform a sexual act on him.

The defendant then menacingly sought out the female’s flatmate, who was next door, before attempting to rape her.

Olabode, of St Johns Mews, then made-off from the flat half naked, leaving the women petrified, Portsmouth Crown Court heard during his trial.

Prosecutor Stephen Parish said: ‘Olabode burst into the unlocked flat. He was holding a computer tablet and a knife. He told the woman to shut up or he would hit her with the knife.

‘He pushed her onto the bed and held the knife against her throat. She tried to grab the knife and cut her hand badly. He pushed her to the floor and she dropped the knife.

‘She thought that the sight of so much blood would make him come to his senses but it didn’t. He then hit her. By this time she was on the floor.

‘Olabode told her to take off her clothes and when she refused he tore them off her.’

But the ordeal hadn’t ended there as Olabode then allegedly told her he was going to take her into the other lady’s bedroom and rape her ‘in front of the female’ while also threatening to ‘kill them both’.

He tried to drag his alleged rape victim into the other room but she put up a fight before he battered her in the face and left the flat with his top off, the court heard.

The female was left with cuts and bruises to her face, head and wrist as well as a suspected broken nose.

The incident happened after Olabode became angry earlier in the evening when the woman had rejected his advances - which she had also done on previous occasions.

He asked the lady: ‘Is it because I am black?’, according to the prosecutor.

The defendant claims he had sex with the woman six days before, explaining why his DNA was on her.

Olabode is accused of rape, attempted rape, assault by beating, assault occassioning actual bodily harm and two counts of sexual assault.

(Proceeding)