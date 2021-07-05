Hampshire Constabulary said three burglaries happened in Hilsea and North End between Friday and Sunday.

Sometime between 9pm on Friday and 5.30am on Saturday, a handbag and jewellery box were taken from a property in Shadwell Road, North End.

Police enquiries are ongoing. Picture: John Devlin

At around midnight on Sunday a property in Laburnum Grove, North End, was broken into via a window – although nothing was taken.

Then, between 12.30am and 7am on Sunday, electrical items and credit cards were stolen from a property in Westwood Road, Hilsea.

Now, a 34-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of dwelling burglary in connection with these incidents.

Police confirmed that nobody was injured in these incidents.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of some simple ways that you can protect your property.

‘Ensure your windows are closed at night, particularly ground floor windows and those that are easy to access; consider laminated glass or security film for ground floor and accessible windows.

Key operated locks are recommended for window types that open out, rather than up and you could also consider window opening restrictors, allowing you to ventilate your home while making sure they can’t be picked or unlocked from the outside.’

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the respective crime reference numbers – 44210261636 (Shadwell Road), 44210262745 (Laburnum Grove) and 44210263116 (Westwood Road).

