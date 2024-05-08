Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 36 year-old man has been jailed for 28 months after he admitted, at Portsmouth Crown Court, a sexual assault that took place in Southsea early on Monday, January 8.

A 37-year-old woman was approached by a man she did not know on Albert Road shortly before 2:30am. He made sexualised comments towards her before touching her inappropriately over her clothing. He ran off when she screamed. Paul Kevin Leslie Kearslake, aged 36, of Warwick Crescent in Southsea was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of a sexual harm prevention order. He admitted both offences at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 10 January and was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 3 May.

Paul Kevin Leslie Kearslake has been jailed after admitting sexual assault.

Detective inspector Claire Ratcliffe said: “I’m pleased that Kearslake admitted these offences without the need for a trial. The sentence imposed underlines the seriousness of his offending. This was a frightening experience for the victim and a I hope such a swift resolution to the investigation and court process will provide her some reassurance. Reducing violence against women and girls remains one of our top priorities in Portsmouth and together with other agencies we do a lot of work to tackle this issue. Our Operation Rigging patrols see officers out and about in the city centre at our busiest times, identifying and intercepting predatory or concerning behaviour towards women.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that if you have been the victim of a sexual offence, please report it to us – you will be listened to and you will be taken seriously. We will also work to get you the support that you need.”