Southsea man named and due in court over assault at Portsmouth Pride

A Southsea man is due in court after an alleged assault on a member of security at Portsmouth Pride on Saturday.

Portsmouth Pride

Thousands of “Priders” descended on Southsea as the national event came to the city for the first time.

Tensions had flared on social media prior and during the day-long festival while some had issued warnings of hostility and even possible “violence” against those attending. Police were in attendance and worked alongside organisers over their security plans.

A force spokesperson said on Saturday: “As with all the big events staged in our city, we work with organisers to ensure they have security plans in place and to make sure revellers are able to enjoy themselves safely and without incident.”

Now it has been revealed that a 47-year-old man from Southsea was charged with assault by beating following an incident at the event. Anthony Holmes, of Augustine Road, has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 July. “It followed a report of an assault on a member of security staff,” police said.