Southsea man named and due in court over assault at Portsmouth Pride

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Southsea man is due in court after an alleged assault on a member of security at Portsmouth Pride on Saturday.

Portsmouth PridePortsmouth Pride
Portsmouth Pride

Thousands of “Priders” descended on Southsea as the national event came to the city for the first time.

Tensions had flared on social media prior and during the day-long festival while some had issued warnings of hostility and even possible “violence” against those attending. Police were in attendance and worked alongside organisers over their security plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said on Saturday: “As with all the big events staged in our city, we work with organisers to ensure they have security plans in place and to make sure revellers are able to enjoy themselves safely and without incident.”

Now it has been revealed that a 47-year-old man from Southsea was charged with assault by beating following an incident at the event. Anthony Holmes, of Augustine Road, has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 July. “It followed a report of an assault on a member of security staff,” police said.

Find out about The News’ email series and enjoy the day’s headlines delivered to your inbox for free

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice