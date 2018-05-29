Southsea motorcyclist dies in collision

Have your say

POLICE are appealing after a motorcyclist from Southsea died after a collision in Upham yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We’re appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Upham.

‘At 5.05pm on Monday 28 May, officers were called to a two vehicle collision on Belmore Lane.

‘The vehicles involved were a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a black Honda Civic.’

‘The rider of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old man from Southsea, died at the scene.

‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘Formal identification procedures are on-going at this time.

‘The 29-year-old driver of the car was not injured.’

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, and the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44180198361.