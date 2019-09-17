Have your say

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead on a roof.

The body was discovered in Southsea at around 10.50am yesterday.

Picture: Sarah Standing (160919-6101)

Here is everything we know so far:

Where was the body found?

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was found dead on a roof overlooking Tonbridge Street behind Clark’s shoe shop in Palmerston Road, Southsea on Monday morning.

A murder investigation was launched and there was a heavy police presence was in the area throughout yesterday.

Have any arrests been made?

A 53-year-old man from Southsea was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody as of this morning, a spokeswoman for police said.

Police cordon put in place around scene of ‘murder’

Following the gruesome discovery yesterday, uniformed police officers were inside Palmerston Mansions, a block above maisonettes with balconies above shops in Palmerston Road, carrying out enquiries into the death.

Forensics officers installed a white tent on the lower roof of the building.

However the cordon has been lifted as of this morning (September 17).

A solitary police vehicle remains in Tonbridge Street.

How have residents reacted?

People have told of their shock at the ‘heartbreaking’ discovery of a woman’s body on a rooftop in Southsea.

A 19-year-old, who is in his first year at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s a bit shocking, especially us just moving to uni - it’s terrible.

‘Honestly it’s heartbreaking, it’s quite scary.’

Retired shop worker Holly Heasman, 49, who lives in Portland Terrace said: ‘I’m shocked, it’s terrible.

‘She might have family, what about her family? They could murder me, they could murder anyone.’

Resident Jonathan Chubb, 59, added: ‘I can’t believe there’s been a murder. In all the 20 years I’ve lived here I’ve never known there to be a murder.’

Writing on The News’ Facebook page Kerry Lewis said: ‘I saw her, was horrible to see her just laying there.’

Writing on The News' Facebook page Kerry Lewis said: 'I saw her, was horrible to see her just laying there.'