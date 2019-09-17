Southsea murder probe: Woman found dead on rooftop was in her 40s and from Portsmouth

POLICE have released further details about a woman now at the centre of a murder probe after she was found dead on a rooftop.

The woman, in her early 40s, has not yet been formally identified, police said.

Police entering Palmerston Mansions in Palmerston Road, Southsea, on September 17 after a womans body was found on a flat roof overlooking Tonbridge Street.

Officers said she was found at around 10.50am yesterday on a roof overlooking Tonbridge Street behind Clark’s shoe shop in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is still in custody.

Today a Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Formal identification has not yet taken place but we believe her to be a woman in early her 40s from Portsmouth.’

A police cordon in Tonbridge Street has been lifted.

