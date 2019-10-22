Have your say

MINDLESS yobs, who launched a deadly lump of concrete through a house window, narrowly avoided killing a pensioner.

Sue Forrest, of Outram Road, Southsea had been sitting in her living room moments before the jagged chunk of masonry blasted through the window and landed on her sofa.

The window has been boarded up after the attack.'Picture: Malcolm Wells (191016-8496)

Thankfully, the 69-year-old had stepped out briefly into another room when the attack took place and avoided injury.

But she said things could have been very different had she still been sitting down.

‘Minutes before I was there in the front room,’ she added. ‘That block could have hit me on the head and killed me.’

The attack took place shortly after 10pm on Saturday, October 12, and left glass all over the floor of Mrs Forrest’s home.

The piece of masonry launched through the window

Police are hunting for those responsible, a spokesman for Hampshire police said. However, they said that so far no arrests have been made.

Recounting the evening, the pensioner claimed she had ‘no idea’ why the brick was thrown through the window and said the experience had left her ‘horrified’.

‘It sounded like an explosion when it happened,’ she told The News. ‘The window was smashed completely. One large pane is gone.

‘There was glass everywhere. I was just horrified.’

READ MORE: Havant pensioner whose freezer caught fire says – I wasn’t fazed... I’ve dealt with oil tanker blazes

Mrs Forrest now has a wooden board barricading her window and is worried about going outside.

The 69-year-old added she had been recovering from an infection when the attack happened and has been left traumatised by the whole ordeal.

‘It was a horrible shock getting a brick thrown through my window,’ she added. ‘It’s very traumatic, disturbing and has left me upset.

‘It’s just been a really horrible experience.’

Police are now appealing for anyone with any information about the attack to come forward.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘No arrests have been made. We have visited the victim to provide reassurance and crime prevention advice.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 44190365865.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.