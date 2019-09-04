Have your say

A SICK pizza delivery driver who spied on an unsuspecting young woman’s intimate moments ‘for months’ has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Married father-of-two Alin-Sergui Dragan admitted a charge of voyeurism without consent for sexual gratification at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday.

The court heard the Speedy Pizza worker, 26, of Clarence Parade, snooped outside a Southsea flat to watch a woman inside masturbating and having sex.

His oblivious victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, became aware of him as she smoked on her doorstep at 3am on July 21 – seconds after her boyfriend walked into the property.

Sadie Rizzo, prosecuting, said Dragan appeared from behind some parked cars and asked her for a lighter.

‘He started a conversation and asked “do you live alone?”,' she said.

‘He asked if the man who went in was her boyfriend.

‘She says she feels uncomfortable and goes back into her flat.'

Four days later Dragan, who works nights, returned at 1am and horrified the woman with an explicit rant.

Reading aloud his words, Ms Rizzo said: ‘I saw you and your boyfriend having sex on Saturday – you looked like you were enjoying it.

‘I will come in and [have sex with] you tonight.

‘I have seen you masturbating for months.

‘I know you enjoy me watching.’

The victim fled inside and called the police, but Dragan disappeared and was seen outside by a neighbour five nights later.

In a statement, the woman said the ordeal left her ‘ashamed’, scared to leave the house and caused her to be signed off work.

Ms Rizzo said the victim now keeps all her property's windows and doors locked – even in sweltering summer weather.

Giles Bedloe, mitigating, said Dragan became ‘extremely tearful’ when discussing the crime.

His wife and children went home to Romania after he was arrested in August.

‘He is at pains to say he never intended to cause [the victim] any harm,' he said.

‘He reflects his remorse.’

Judge William Ashworth, sentencing, said the incidents were a ‘gross' and ‘frightening’ invasion of the victim’s privacy.

On top of a three-month prison sentence, he also imposed a five-year restraining order stopping Dragan from contacting the victim directly or indirectly, or going to her home address.

Dragan, who has already spent seven weeks in prison, will serve up to half of his custodial sentence before a year's post-sentence supervision.

He will also pay a surcharge.