Southsea rooftop murder probe 'no longer being treated as suspicious'

A WOMAN whose death sparked a murder investigation is no longer being treated by police as suspicious.

A 53-year-old man from was arrested on suspicion of murder after amateur actress Lorraine Bream, of Marmion Road, Southsea, was found dead on a rooftop in Palmerston Road on September 16.

Police have now revealed the male, also of Southsea, has been released without charge after the 40-year-old’s death.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The death is no longer being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’