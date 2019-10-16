Southsea sex offender jailed after flying to Thailand without telling police

A REGISTERED sex offender who flew to Thailand without telling police has been jailed.

Jagdeep Sidhu, 40, admitted one charge of failing to comply with sex offender registration details by not completing a yearly registration on August 14.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

But he also admitted breaching a community order handed to him after he admitted failing to tell police he went to Thailand in June.

Sidhu, of Alhambra Road, Southsea, had been spotted when he returned at Heathrow.

Sidhu also admitted two charges of failing to surrender to custody at court.

He was jailed for 24 weeks at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge.