A teenager from Southsea who went missing for four days has been found.

The 13-year-old, called Carson, was last seen leaving his home in the Waverley Road area of Southsea on Friday afternoon.

Police put out an appeal for the public to help find him, and said it is believed he could have travelled out of Hampshire to Surrey by train.

But today a Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed he had been found safe.

They added: ‘Thank you for sharing our appeals.‘