A WOMAN charged with assaulting emergency workers at the city’s hospital on Boxing Day is due to appear in court.

Officers were called to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on Boxing Day after 8pm following reports of a woman damaging a computer screen and a printer and a woman was arrested.

Emergency Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham

Today a police spokesman said: ‘We have charged a woman in relation to this incident. Jamie Louise Tompkins, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

‘She has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on January 14.’

Earlier this year the Trust launched its Respect and Protect campaign aimed at reducing violence and aggression - warning that in extreme cases patients could be removed from the site.

Specialist registrar Dr David Connor was punched in the face while treating a patient in A&E.

Senior sister Sue Morris, who works in Neuro Rehabilitation, was left with a cut lip and bruising when someone she was caring for became violent and aggressive and emergency department registrar Jennifer Joiner faced verbal abuse from a young male patient.

Staff can now report incidents on an internal programme which is then reviewed by the security management team can review it and further action can be taken.