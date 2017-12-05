Spate of car crime in Horndean sparks police warning

DRIVERS are being warned to protect their cars and vans from criminals.

The advice comes after a number of vehicle crimes were reported across Horndean.

Police said that between 1.30am and 11am on Monday that a person broke into a car in White Dirt Lane and stole loose change.

During the same period, another vehicle was tampered with in Thornfield Close. On this occasion, however, nothing was taken.

Officers are now warning people to lock their vehicles.

PCSO Darrly Hook said: ‘Please ensure you are vigilant at all times, calling police to report any suspicious activity, not just around your own property but anything suspicious in your residential area and community. In an emergency use 999 or 101 for non-emergency. It is not too late to report any suspicious activity to police.’

Other advice includes parking in a garage at night. If parking in a public road, find a well-lit spot. Officers have also urged people to get theft resistant number plates that break if forcibly removed.