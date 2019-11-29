Speeding crash driver caught on own dashcam at up to 92mph before hitting garden wall in Gosport

A driver who lost control at 92mph and crashed into a wall has been jailed after his own dashcam captured his 'extreme speeds'.

Callum Hobbs, 20, left his 20-year-old woman passenger with serious spinal and internal injuries.

Callum Hobbs was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for 18 months. Picture: Hampshire police

She is still being treated for them eight months on after the crash in March.

Hampshire police said Hobbs had hit up to 92mph in Tichborne Way, Gosport, on March 19 at 10.45pm.

He lost control of his Ford Fiesta ST on a bend, hitting a kerb and crashing into a garden wall.

The moment Callum Hobbs veers off Tichborne Way in Gosport on March 19 at 10.45pm. He has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: Hampshire police

Today he was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for 18 months. He crashed at 50mph.

'The court heard a dashcam in Hobbs’ car, bought for him by his father, revealed he had been travelling at sustained dangerous speeds through residential streets in Gosport prior to the crash,' a police spokesman said.

Speaking after the sentencing, PC Robert Lewis said: ‘This was a prolonged and continued display of poor driving by Hobbs.

‘It fell well below the standard expected of a careful and competent driver.

‘The dashcam footage shows he was already struggling to control the vehicle moments before the crash, when he was travelling at more than 50mph.

‘Hobbs not only put his own life in danger, by reaching extreme speeds in a residential area, but the lives of his passengers, and members of the public.

'This must serve as a warning to all drivers, but particularly those who are young or inexperienced.

‘Simply put it’s not worth the risk.'

Hobbs, of Ipswich, Suffolk, was banned from driving for two years and must complete an extended retest if he wants to drive again.

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.