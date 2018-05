A SPEEDING driver has been fined £80.

Colin Gibbs, 51, of Northam Street, Portsmouth, was caught in his Vauxhall Corsa at more than 60mph.

He was driving on the M275 on May 10.

Portsmouth magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge after he admitted speeding.

He must pay £50 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.