A MOTORIST who hit and killed a pedestrian while driving at more than 20mph over the legal speed limit has been locked up.

Benjamin Jobling, 20, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after hitting 31-year-old Martin Rogers, who was crossing the road on February 25, 2018.

Benjamin Jobling has been jailed. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Salisbury Crown Court heard Jobling was driving at speeds of up to 50mph in a 30mph residential area as he rushed to get home and pick his girlfriend up before going out again in the evening.

It was heard that during his journey he had overtaken vehicles because he believed they were going too slow, even doing so on a pedestrian crossing just moments before the fatal collision.

READ MORE: Teenager, 18, dies after car crashes into tree in Hampshire

The collision happened just before 5.10pm, when Mr Rogers was walking with two other people.

As Mr Rogers was crossing Smannell Road, Andover, he saw Jobling’s grey Vauxhall Corsa speeding towards him and tried to get out of the road but could not do so.

Despite best efforts, Mr Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released after the sentencing, Mr Rogers' family said: ‘We want to thank everyone involved, from the paramedics to the police officers in attendance and involved in the case there after.

‘To the judge and all the witnesses that took the time to get this conviction, and the jury who found him guilty, thank you.’

READ MORE: Royal Navy ‘regrets’ ‘misunderstanding’ over drill which sparked 'Gibbo' rumour that Queen had died

Jobling, of Sheppard Road, Basingstoke, was today jailed for 30 months.

He was also banned from driving for three years and three months.

Speaking after the sentencing, Sgt Mark Furse, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: ‘This tragic case highlights just how important it is that young and inexperienced drivers understand the devastating consequences their actions can have.

‘This was a death that could easily have been avoided. Being in a rush is absolutely no excuse to drive dangerously and at excessive speeds.

‘One moment of madness has had a lifelong impact on two families, one of whom will never get to see their loved one again in the case of Mr Rogers’ family.

‘This should serve as a warning to all young drivers. The risks are not worth taking. Simply put, do not put your life and, most importantly, other people’s life at risk by breaking the speed limit.’