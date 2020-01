A SPEEDING driver has been fined £184 – but also has to pay hundreds of pounds in costs.

Aysegul Epengin, 45, of Holland Road, Southsea, was found guilty of speeding on the M27 between junctions four and five.

She was caught in the roadworks while the M27 is turned into a smart motorway.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a £30 victim surcharge and £600 prosecution costs.

There have been months of work changing the M27 into a smart motorway

