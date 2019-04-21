TERRORISTS have killed more than 130 people and injured hundreds more in a series of bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka today.

Explosions occurred during Easter services at churches in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, in what officials have described as a co-ordinated ‘evil’ attack.

Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. A Sri Lanka hospital spokesman says several blasts on Easter Sunday have killed dozens of people. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Further blasts ripped through three hotels, the Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury Hotel, all in capital city Colombo, according to state broadcaster SLRC.

At least nine foreigners are among the dead in Colombo.

Two of the attacks are suspected to have been caused by suicide bombers, with reports from Colombo saying at least 138 people have been killed while 500 more are in hospital.

James Dauris British High Commissioner in Sri Lanka said he was in Colombo with his family at a church service which was cut short by the attacks.

This image made from video provided by Hiru TV shows damage inside a church after a blast in Colombo, Sunday, April 21, 2019. Near simultaneous blasts rocked three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.(Hiru TV via AP)

He tweeted: ‘Our prayers for the victims of these evil attacks, and for their families. Our thoughts are with the medical staff, police and all involved in the response.’

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by the ‘horrifying attacks’.

He added: ‘To target those gathered for worship on Easter Sunday is particularly wicked.

‘My prayers are with the victims and their families, and with those assisting in the response.’

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP and international development secretary, was horrified by the attacks.

She tweeted: ‘Dreadful and tragic scenes in Sri Lanka today. Cruel beyond measure. My thoughts are [with] the victims, their loved ones and with those dealing with the aftermath.’

Brexit minister James Cleverly wrote: ‘Sad and shocking news from Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the Sri Lankan community both here in the UK and around the world and to those who have lost friends or family in these terrible attacks."

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: ‘We are aware of reports of a number of explosions in Sri Lanka, including Colombo, and we are urgently seeking information from the local authorities.

‘British nationals in Sri Lanka should follow the instructions of the local authorities and check FCO travel advice for updates.’