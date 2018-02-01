Stabbing accused appears in court following attack

A MAN has appeared in court accused of a stabbing in Portsmouth.

Raymond Aaran Ford, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent after a 34-year-old man was stabbed in Gladys Avenue, North End, early on Friday morning.

Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Ford spoke only to confirm his name and age.

The stabbing victim was attacked in his shoulder and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ford is due at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, March 5.