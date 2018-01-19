Staff disgusted after nursery is trashed by raiders

NURSERY staff are disgusted after raiders broke in and trashed play equipment.

The team at Pixies Day Nursery in Locks Heath arrived to work this morning to find the building had been broken into and items stolen.

Manager Emma Frampton said: ‘We came in and found the doors kicked in, the centre trashed and things stolen and this was 15 minutes before all our kids were due to turn up.

‘It is just absolutely disgusting that some lowlifes have done this to a children’s nursery.’

The team had to salvage cots and toys to take next door into their smaller building.

Emma, who has worked at the nursery for 13 years, said: ‘We have had to turn away at least 25 children and luckily parents have been really understanding but it has caused such havoc and chaos for us today.

‘We have a smaller building next door so we have some of the babies and toddlers in there but all the children are upset about what has happened.’

The 30-year-old added: ‘We are all so upset and in my 13 years of working here we have never had any problems like this and having to explain to my kids about nasty people trashing their play things was heartbreaking.’

Police are currently dealing with the incident.