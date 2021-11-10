It comes after a 38-year-old man from West Sussex was found in the street Jervis Road in the early hours of August 10. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Hampshire police arrested two people from Southsea – a 33-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.

Both were held on suspicion of murder and released on bail until Wednesday.

Jervis Road, Stamshaw. Picture: Emily Turner

Now police have confirmed the death is no longer being treated as suspicious, and the pair face no further action.

Officers are investigating the death on behalf of the coroner ahead of an inquest.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Two people arrested and bailed after a man died in the early hours of Tuesday 10 August in Portsmouth will face no further action .

‘We were called at 2.44am to reports that a man was lying in the street on Jervis Road. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

‘Following an extensive investigation to establish the circumstances, the death is not being treated as suspicious, however we will continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the Coroner and a file will be prepared in due course.

‘The 33-year-old woman and 32-year-old man, both from Southsea, who were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident have now been released without charge and will face no further action.’

