Stamshaw Park police stabbing trial: Plainclothes officer suffered 'collapsed lung' in struggle with suspected London drug dealer

A POLICE officer was repeatedly stabbed when he went to stop a suspected drug dealer and suffered a collapsed lung in the violent struggle, a court heard.

PC Russell Turner, 56, was in plainclothes when he spotted a man who the prosecution say was Michael Enzanga in Stamshaw Park in Portsmouth on February 21 at around 12.15pm, involved in a suspected drug deal.

Michael Enzanga, 20, from Tottenham, London is on trial at Portsmouth Crown Court accused of stabbing a police officer.''Pictured: Stamshaw Park near Newcomen Road in Portsmouth, on Thursday, February 21 at 12.15pm.''Picture: Sarah Standing (210219-1656)

Enzanga’s Portsmouth Crown Court trial was told PC Turner approached the defendant with his police warrant card in one hand and handcuffs in the other while identifying himself and colleague PC Clare Parry as police officers.

Prosecutor Dale Sullivan said: ‘They identified themselves to this defendant as police officers and at which point he went to run away and a struggle between the three then ensued.’

Addressing jurors, he added: ‘During the course of that struggle the defendant stabbed the officer several times causing wounds to him that ultimately caused his lung to collapse and for him to receive, obviously quite clearly, medical attention.

‘The defendant having stabbed officer Turner made good his escape and ran off in the direction of Hastings House.

‘But as a result of the struggle that took place on that morning a grey jacket or sweatshirt, that you see on the floor, worn by the defendant was removed and fell to the ground.

‘The defendant also left behind a carrier bag.’

Clingfilm containing 60 wraps of either crack cocaine or heroin were found in the bag with Enzanga’s DNA, Mr Sullivan told jurors.

He said the discarded grey item of clothing also had Enzanga’s DNA, as did the officer’s clothes.

Jurors were told the man involved in the struggle fled, wearing a camouflage top, towards Hastings House.

Mr Sullivan said: ‘During the course of the defendant running away from the scene he was observed by members of the public to climb garden walls and, my word, garden-hop, into back gardens in the area.

He added: ‘The police deployed a Taser towards the defendant. That proved unsuccessful.

‘He was eventually located and arrested hiding under a piece of tarpaulin in someone’s back garden.

‘Officers said that the barbs from the Taser deployment were still stuck in his back.’

Police seized a phone from him and found ‘messages (that) are synonymous with someone who had been drug dealing, the content and language used,’ Mr Sullivan said. Enzanga also had £966.77 in cash on him.

Mr Sullivan said a knife was recovered nearby with PC Turner’s blood on it on February 22.

When arrested on February 21, the day of the incident, Enzanga gave a prepared statement saying he had been assaulted ‘that day’ by two men ‘shouting “give me the money, give me the drugs”,’ Mr Sullivan told jurors.

In his statement Enzanga denied ever having a weapon or drugs.

Opening the case, Mr Sullivan said Enzanga had been assaulted by ‘unknown males’ in Stamshaw Park on February 20 but refused help from passers-by.

The prosecutor said Enzanga went off in the direction of the men who assaulted him, but left behind a mobile phone, which was not the one seized on February 21, with texts on it addressed to Michael and a small bundle wrapped in clingfilm containing 34 wraps of heroin or crack cocaine.

Enzanga’s DNA was found on cling film on the drugs, jurors were told.

The defendant, 20, of Ashfield Road, Tottenham, north London, denies four charges of possessing crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply the class A drugs - one of each relating to February 20 and 21.

Enzanga denies possessing criminal property - the money - on the second day.

He denies causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife.

