BIKE thief Ryan Brook has been jailed for two weeks.

The 24-year-old, of HMP Lewes, admitted stealing a bike at Chichester train station on June 20 last year.

The stolen bike was worth £500.

He also admitted stealing a bike at Blackwater station on May 22 last year.

The bike was worth around £1,400.

Portsmouth magistrates jailed him for 14 days for each offence, to run concurrently with each other.