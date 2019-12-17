Stolen goods returned to burgled Fareham church by man hoping for a reward

EXPENSIVE electronic goods stolen from a church in Fareham have been returned by a man hoping for a reward.

An iPad and a laptop were taken from Cafe Imbizo, which is run by Fareham Commnunity Church, by a thief who sneaked into the building amongst members of a big band orchestra performing on Saturday, November 23.

Cafe Imbizo, in 171 West Street, Fareham.

A man returned the goods to their original owners on Wednesday December 11, claiming he had ‘acquired’ the items according to building manager Rob Taylor.

He said: ‘He was looking to get some kind of reward.

‘The iPad still had Cafe Imbizo's login details saved on its system.

‘We were a bit surprised – it was all very suspicious.

‘We reported to the police that the items had been returned.’

When staff at the church explained that a reward wouldn't be forthcoming, the man agreed to part with the goods and leave empty-handed.

The return of the iPad means the church now has two of the Apple gadgets – thanks to a donation following the burglary.

Rob said: ‘A frequent customer of the church donated an iPad earlier in month - so now we have two.'

Another Cafe Imbizo customer held a collection in November and raised more than £100.

A till, which contained £25 at the time of the burglary, remains missing.

Nigel Prior, a Neighbourhood Watch Co-ordinator for Fareham, said: ‘Police are doing there very best to solve crimes in Hampshire as a while but need our help and support. Evidence is key to solving crime and we the public must do our bit in recording and reporting suspect behaviour with any CCTV to our police.’

The Fareham Community Church will be holding a carol service, with mulled wine and mince pie, on Sunday from 6.30pm.