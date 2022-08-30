News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Stolen Gosport car found abandoned as police arrest two on suspicion of theft following vehicle pursuit

TWO Hampshire men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car from Gosport following a police pursuit.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:15 pm

Officers sighted a black Skoda Fabia, believed to have been stolen, at 11.34pm yesterday (August 29) in Windermere Avenue, Southampton.

The vehicle failed to stop for police on several occasions through Redbridge and was then found abandoned in Bindon Road.

A dog unit then tracked the occupants to a front garden in Romsey Road, Southampton, where they were found hiding.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

Most Popular

Now, police have confirmed that two Southampton men have been arrested.

Read More

Read More
Gosport drug den shut down which 'made life miserable' for intimidated and scare...

The vehicle was confirmed as having been stolen from Gosport.

It has been seized for forensic examination as police enquiries continue.

An 18-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a 21-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a Class B drug.

Both remain in custody at this time.