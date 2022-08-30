Stolen Gosport car found abandoned as police arrest two on suspicion of theft following vehicle pursuit
TWO Hampshire men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car from Gosport following a police pursuit.
Officers sighted a black Skoda Fabia, believed to have been stolen, at 11.34pm yesterday (August 29) in Windermere Avenue, Southampton.
The vehicle failed to stop for police on several occasions through Redbridge and was then found abandoned in Bindon Road.
A dog unit then tracked the occupants to a front garden in Romsey Road, Southampton, where they were found hiding.
Now, police have confirmed that two Southampton men have been arrested.
The vehicle was confirmed as having been stolen from Gosport.
It has been seized for forensic examination as police enquiries continue.
An 18-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a 21-year-old Southampton man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a Class B drug.
Both remain in custody at this time.