String of overnight motorcycle and moped thefts in Gosport

SEVERAL owners of motorcycles, off road bikes and mopeds have woken up to find their vehicles taken during a string of thefts last night.

Police received a number of calls about vehicles being stolen in the Gosport area.

A police spokesman said: ‘Overnight we have seen several reports of motorcycles,off road bikes and mopeds stolen from locations such as Anson Close, Beauchamp Avenue, Portal Road and Blanchard Avenue.

‘Two reports relate to lexmoto type mopeds which are black in colour and have red stickers.

‘Anyone that maybe able to assist in our enquiries please call 101 quoting occurrence number 44190165238.’

Officers issued advice for moped owners including storing in a locked garage when the bike is not in use, keeping the bikes out of sight preferably not in the front garden and using a heavy duty chain attaching the bike to a permanent structure.

