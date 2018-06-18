String of reported thefts in Havant – including Stella beer in a wheelie bin

POLICE in Havant and Waterlooville received reports of more than 20 thefts last week.

The figures came to light as officers in the Havant district released data based on the reports they got between June 10 and June 17.

As well as the 23 thefts, the list showed eight reports of anti-social behaviour, six reports of criminal damage, five incidents involving vehicles, two reports of burglary, one drug incident and one report of arson.

Items reported to have been stolen according to the data include a push bike, a handbag, an electronic cigarette, a motorbike, five fence panels and a wheelie bin containing two barrels of Stella beer.

