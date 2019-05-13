‘Substantial’ amount of cash stolen during security van robbery in Hampshire 

Have your say

A ‘substantial’ amount of cash was stolen from a security van during a robbery.

The vehicle was making a cash delivery at around 12.50am on Saturday to the Santander in Burgess Road in Southampton when it was targeted.

A security guard was injured during the robbery

The security guard, who was in the van, was struck by the robbers, causing bruising to his wrist, and a cash box taken.

The box contained a ‘substantial’ amount of cash.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Did you see or hear anything suspicious in Burgess Road or the surrounding area?

Have you seen this cash box? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

‘Maybe you heard people running or getting into a vehicle and leaving at high speed.

‘Does anyone you know suddenly have a lot of cash?

‘The cash box is quite distinctive and may have been discarded or disposed of. Have you seen this?

‘If you were driving in the Burgess Road area at the time and have dash cam footage, this may also help our investigation.’

If you have any information about this incident, please call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190161646.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, call 999.