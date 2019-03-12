Suspect wanted by Hampshire police injured after jumping out of a window to dodge arrest

Have your say

A MAN wanted by police has been injured after he jumped out of a window to avoid being arrested.

The suspect jumped from a property in Winchester yesterday as Hampshire police prepared to detain him after a ‘complicated domestic incident’ which happened over the weekend.

An officer said on Twitter: ‘Yesterday spent 4 1/2 hours dealing with a complicated domestic incident, and prepared an arrest strategy for the late shift before leaving.

‘When colleagues attended suspect jumped out of a window breaking his fall with his ankle.’

A police spokesman confirmed the man was arrested at 9.30pm last night.

The domestic incident, for which police do not typically give out information, took place sometime between 9pm on Saturday, March 9 and 3pm on Sunday, March 10.