Suspected drug-dealer cried ‘it really hurts' as police dog bit him to stop him running away in Sussex 

A SUSPECTED drug-dealer complained that it ‘really hurts’ after being bitten by a police dog who was stopping him from running away from the law.

The man was stopped by PD Spike after he twice attempted to out-run officers following an incident in Brighton last night.

Police Dog Spike bit the suspected drug-dealer to stop him running off again. Picture: Sussex Police

PC Mark Tully was on his way to take his canine partner to East Brighton Park for a walk at about 10.20pm, when he noticed a silver Volkswagen Polo in the car park which smelled strongly of cannabis.

READ MORE: Drunk patient ‘squared up to A&E doctor’ at QA in Portsmouth before punching him in the face

The vehicle drove away from the area and was pursued into nearby Rugby Place, where the suspect got out and ran.

PD Spike was commanded to pursue the man and he successfully knocked him down to the floor.

However, as PC Tully controlled the dog and called for assistance, the man ran off again.

PD Spike quickly caught up and bit his arm in order to detain him for a second time, at which point the suspect pleaded for him to let go.

READ MORE: Drunk thug who punched QA A&E doctor says ‘I’m disgusted and I hold my hands up’

Due to his previous behaviour, both PC Tully and PD Spike kept a hold of the man until further units arrived to arrest him.

The 23-year-old, from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, failing to stop when required by a police officer, dangerous driving and resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty.

He remains in custody at this stage.