Suspected drug dealer from London arrested in Portsmouth

A SUSPECTED drug dealer has been arrested.

Police from Portsmouth’s drug-related harm team arrested the 23-year-old man, from London, earlier today.

The arrest took place in Outram Road, Southsea, just before 1pm.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers from the drugs related harm team in Portsmouth have arrested a 23-year-old man, from London, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in Outram Road, Portsmouth, shortly before 1pm.

‘He remains in custody at this time.

‘Officers also seized a quantity of drugs and cash from an address in Outram Road.’

The team was set up to tackle a spike in drug-linked violent crime.