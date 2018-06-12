Suspected teenage drug dealers, 16, caught with knuckle duster and £1,000 cash

Have your say

Two teenage boys suspected of peddling drugs have been arrested.

Plain-clothes police from Portsmouth’s drug-related harm team arrested the two 16-year-old boys, from Portsmouth, on Monday.

Officers seized a knuckle duster, £1,000 in cash and 25 wraps of suspected heroin.

Both boys were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Hampshire police said one of the boys was held on suspicion of acquiring, using of possessing criminal property.

The boys were released under investigation.

As reported, drug dealers have forced children as young as 12 to peddle hard drugs in Hampshire.

The drug-related harm team was set up to tackle a spike in violent crime linked to drugs.

Call police on 101 with information.