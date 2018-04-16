Suspended sentence for ‘gentleman’ love rat

A CHEATING ‘gentleman’ stalker who betrayed his wife has been spared jail.

Lee Myers, 60, engaged in a determined campaign against his victim when she found out he was a fraud after they met on an online dating site, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Despite living with his wife of 27 years, love rat Myers started a relationship with a younger woman – before feeding her a pack of lies, including claiming he was a chauffeur driver for the Duke of Goodwood.

The defendant’s cover was blown with his absurd fantasy laid bare when his victim discovered he was a liar who was married.

After ending the relationship she was bombarded with hundreds of messages as the relentless harassment from Myers, of Marine Parade East, Lee-on-the-Solent, began in August last year, prosecutor Kelly Brocklehurst said.

‘He pulled up at the bus stop to ask her if she needed a lift. The victim started getting friend requests on Facebook from fake accounts (Myers) was behind,’ Mr Brocklehurst said.

‘He started posting messages about her on Facebook, threatened to commit suicide, went to her work, left a letter for her at the bus stop and a card on the bus. He would follow her back home.’

Defending, Nicola Talbot-Hadley said Myers’ marriage was ‘not going well’ at the time but that his wife had since taken him back. She described him as being a ‘gentleman’ in his affair and stalking pursuits.

In a separate matter, the court heard how Myers’ deceitfulness also saw him pocket £12,399.71 in overpayments for pension credits and housing benefits after failing to notify he had a job.

Myers, who admitted stalking and benefit fraud, was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years, as well as two months jail – which he had already served after being remanded in custody for the offences.