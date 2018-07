MAGISTRATES spared a man from prison after he was caught with a knife.

John Garratt, 34, of Chichester Road, Portsmouth, admitted having a bladed article, a folding pocket knife, in his own street on February 24.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 14-day prison term suspended for 18 months.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge with £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates ordered the knife must be forfeited and destroyed.

Garratt must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.