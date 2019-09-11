Sweet-toothed driver with no insurance crashes car - right next to Fareham police station

A MOTORIST was left red-faced after crashing his uninsured car next door to a police station.

Earlier this morning, a hatchback crashed into the bollards at Tesco in Fareham – with the driver allegedly on his way to buy a trifle.

The vehicle was seized earlier this morning. Picture: @HantsPolRoads

When police were called to the scene and found that not only was the car uninsured, but that the driver also had a revoked licence.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary tweeted: ‘We were called at 9.12am with reports that a Ford Fiesta had collided with bollards at Tesco car park in Fareham.

‘Police attended and the vehicle was subsequently seized for having no insurance.’

Posting the incident on social media, Hants Roads Policing Unit tweeted: ‘This car was driven to Tesco just to get a trifle.

‘However the driver had a revoked licence and no insurance so it’s cost him his car and a day at court.

‘Not a trifling matter any more.’

