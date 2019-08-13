Swift justice for heroin addict, 31, who assaulted two PCSOs in Southsea street

A WANTED shoplifter assaulted two PCSOs who detained him in the street.

Heroin addict Asim Parris, 31, was spotted in Albert Road, Southsea, on Monday afternoon.

When the two PCSOs went to detain him - as he was wanted for shoplifting, drug possession, assault and failing to turn up at court - Parris sent ‘arms and elbows’ flying resisting them.

They battled through and detained him before he was arrested by responding police officers and taken into custody after the incident at around 4.10pm yesterday. This morning he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Giles Fletcher, prosecuting, said: ‘He’s seen in the street, they know he’s wanted. They approach him. He’s resisted. Arms and elbows cause the assault. It’s against people doing their job.’

After Parris admitted assaulting two emergency workers, Inspector Marcus Cator said: ‘Assaults on our officers and staff are never acceptable, and we will always take action against the abuse of emergency service workers who work hard to protect the public.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘I am proud of the PCSOs involved in this case who, despite adversity, did a fantastic job in swiftly detaining this man and ensuring he was brought before the courts.’

At court today Parris admitted having heroin, a class A drug, in Empshott Road, Southsea, on January 16.

Police had stopped him after officers see a ‘drug deal taking place’. When Parris was stopped he admitted having heroin for personal use.

Then on March 17 he stole £152 worth of goods from Sainsbury’s in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, but assaulted a store worker who tried to stop him.

Parris grabbed the person’s lanyard around their neck, with the worker being elbowed in the face during the struggle. He admitted theft and assault by beating.

The defendant also admitted failing to surrender to court on July 16.

Claire Jackson, mitigating, said: ‘He actually had some problems with some local drug dealers and he was stabbed.

‘He didn’t come to court because he was scared he might be seen.’

His lawyer said Parris’ ‘behaviours developed in the heroin addiction for the last six months’.

Magistrates bailed him to September 5 for sentencing. Probation will assess him for a drug rehabilitation requirement.