Taxi driver’s fury after car is damaged near city home

A TAXI driver has told of his frustration after his car was damaged.

Ali Rahman, 41, had left his Skoda Octavia in York Place, Queen Street, Portsea, overnight.

But when he went to the car yesterday at 10am he found the driver’s window had been smashed.

Nothing was taken as Mr Rahman left nothing in his vehicle after being targeted once before.

He said: ‘This time I didn’t keep anything in the car.

‘Some people think that taxis have got money.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180106741.