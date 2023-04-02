Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary say that a teenage boy was walking through Swanmore Road on Tuesday, when he was held at knifepoint and threatened by three men – all wearing balaclavas and tracksuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘A teenage boy was walking along the road when three people got out of a black Peugoet and approached him.

Police are investigating the incident

‘One of the people had a knife in hand and threatened the teenage boy, demanding to know what possessions he had with him. A blue iPhone 12 in a clear case, a Lost Mary vape and red bank card were all stolen.

‘The boy also suffered a cut to his thumb in the incident, for which he received treatment at hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Officers are investigating the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist their enquiries.’

The trio that robbed the boy have been described as male, roughly 17 years old and all around 5ft 7in tall. One was described as white, another black, while the victim was unable to get a clear view of the third. One had a black Nike jacket and black trousers, one was in a full black tracksuit, and the third had black tracksuit bottoms, dark shoes and a black Canada Goose puffer jacket on.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230123729.