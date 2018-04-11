Teenage cyclist taken to hospital in Portsmouth after hit-and-run driver flees accident scene

A TEENAGE cyclist was taken to hospital following a crash involving a silver car in Portsmouth.

Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of car which failed to stop after the incident which happened in Gladys Avenue, North End at about 11.10am on Monday.

The teenager suffered a knee injury and he was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

PC Colin Green, from the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘The collision happened near the Ophir Road junction, so we would like to speak to anyone who was in that area at around that time.

‘Even if you didn’t see the collision itself, you may have noticed something that could help with our investigation.

‘I would also urge the driver of the car to come forward - if you think this could have been you, please get in touch.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180129688, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.