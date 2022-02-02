The 15-year-old girl was detained on suspicion of causing six counts of actual bodily harm assault.

Care workers reported the incident to the police this morning.

A statement from Fareham police said: ‘A 15-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of six counts of ABH assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham police were called to the incident this morning. Stock picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘She was then further arrested on suspicion of one count of resisting arrest and four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, three of these occurring whilst in police custody.

‘Fortunately nobody received serious injuries and all officers were able to stay on duty to complete the rest of their shift.

‘The investigation continues.

‘This is just one of many incidents that Response and Patrol E Shift have been dealing with overnight.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron