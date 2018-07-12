Teenage girl assaulted in Portchester alleyway 

A TEENAGE girl was assaulted as she walked through an alleyway in Portchester.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old girl was approached from behind by a man she did not know, between West Street and Priory Gardens on Tuesday.

In the incident, at about 9.30pm, the man began to walk alongside the victim before pushing her against a fence.

She fought back and was able to escape, but police are now appealing for witnesses to the assault.

The man has been described as being white, 6ft tall of a big build, with short brown hair.

It is believed he had his face covered and he was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the assault should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180260160.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.